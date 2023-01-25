MPD: Man charged after hitting police vehicle in stolen pickup truck with gun, drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged for hitting a Memphis police vehicle in a stolen pickup truck while possessing a gun and drugs, according to the Memphis Police Department.

On Tuesday at 8:50 p.m., Memphis police detectives located a stolen 1993 Toyota Xtra Cab pickup truck in the parking lot of the Delux Inn on 3733 Jackson Avenue.

Detectives saw that the stolen vehicle was occupied by a male who was later identified as Lemmuel Simpson.

The detectives approached the vehicle and told Simpson to put his hands up.

Simpson resisted and backed up the pickup truck, almost hitting an officer, who had to jump out of the way, according to police.

The pickup truck struck a Memphis police cruiser, causing minor damage to the front grill.

Police say Simspon then put the car into drive and drove through a wooden fence, causing approximately $1200 in damages before becoming stuck in a field.

He then fled from the vehicle for a short distance before being placed into custody.

Detectives found a Kimber semi-automatic handgun on the ground next to Simpson’s driver’s side door.

Police say a clear, plastic one-gallon bag was discovered in the center console as detectives inventoried the stolen car in preparation for a tow.

Inside the clear one-gallon plastic bag, two clear bags were found that contained a crystal-like substance that resembled Methamphetamine, a black digital scale and a pill bottle, according to police.

Detectives located a one-dollar bill inside the pill bottle with a white-powdered substance inside of it and a small clear plastic bag containing a white-powdered substance.

Next to the one-gallon plastic bag, detectives found a multi-colored smoking bong, according to police.

Detectives took the evidence into custody.

The two bags of crystal-like substance tested positive for Methamphetamine, the dollar bill with the white-powered substance inside of it tested positive for Fentanyl, and the small bag with the white substance inside of it tested positive for Fentanyl.

Simpson was charged with a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possessing a firearm during the attempt to commit a dangerous felony, aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer, evading arrest: foot pursuit, evading arrest: motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell: Fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell: Methamphetamine, theft to property of stolen vehicle $2,500 to $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a scale and bong, vandalism over $1,000, reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident.

