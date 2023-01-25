More clouds along with breezy and cold conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breezy and cold through early evening with a few sprinkles or flurries. Temperatures will hang in the mid to upper 30s. TONIGHT: Lows will drop to around freezing with a few flurries.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the around 40 and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Expect sun early Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will move in late Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning as a front pushes through the area. Rain will move out Sunday afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will drop into the 40s next week with another chance of cold rain by Tuesday.

