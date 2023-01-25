Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More clouds along with breezy and cold conditions

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breezy and cold through early evening with a few sprinkles or flurries. Temperatures will hang in the mid to upper 30s. TONIGHT: Lows will drop to around freezing with a few flurries.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the around 40 and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Expect sun early Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will move in late Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning as a front pushes through the area. Rain will move out Sunday afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will drop into the 40s next week with another chance of cold rain by Tuesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Memphis Police Department
1 dead after car crash on I-40
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Independent autopsy shows Tyre Nichols ‘suffered extensive bleeding caused by severe beating,’ attorneys say
Tyre
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to lingering clouds, drizzle, and a few flurries
ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 25, 2023
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 1/25
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to a drop in temperatures and lingering drizzle