Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting an FBI task force officer in Memphis

Cody Demmitt
Cody Demmitt(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault of a federal officer.

According to the Department of Justice, Cody Dimmett, 29, shot at a federal officer on May 25, 2021.

United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Dimmett on January 20 to 183 months in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Southaven Police Department was notified that Dimmett, wanted for multiple warrants, would be traveling through the area.

According to the affidavit, FBI Task Force Officer Roy Hurst spotted Dimmett in Southaven and pursued him into Memphis where Dimmett wrecked his Toyota Corolla near Mallory Avenue and Riverport Road.

The affidavit says Dimmett got out of the car, took a “shooting position,” and shot at Hurst with an SKS rifle, hitting him in the arm.

Hurst took cover and that’s when authorities say Dimmett stole Hurst’s vehicle.

“This significant prison sentence justly reflects the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. I am glad we could hold him to account for his armed assault on law enforcement officers,” said Kevin Ritz, the United States Attorney.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Memphis Police Department
1 dead after car crash on I-40
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Independent autopsy shows Tyre Nichols ‘suffered extensive bleeding caused by severe beating,’ attorneys say
Tyre
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

Latest News

ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 25, 2023
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
Kevin Ritz
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
Audio file reveal moments of Tyre Nichol’s
Audio file reveals moments of Tyre Nichols’ arrest