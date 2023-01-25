LIVE: US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee will provide a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation.

It will be held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street.

Click here to watch.

