LIVE: US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee will provide a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation.

It will be held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street.

Click here to watch.

