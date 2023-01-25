Justin Pearson wins as successor to late Rep. Barbara Cooper for District 86 seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin J. Pearson has won the seat of state house representative for District 86 following the death of Representative Barbara Cooper, who died days before the 2022 Midterms.

In a special election held Tuesday, Pearson won by 716 votes. Candidate Julian T. Bolton followed with 192.

District 86 covers Millington, Frayser, some parts of Downtown Memphis, South Memphis, and Westwood. There are 45,000 eligible voters in this district.

The 28-year-old Memphian marks the newest state house representative for the area in 26 years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.