Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Justin Pearson wins as successor to late Rep. Barbara Cooper for District 86 seat

Justin J. Pearson
Justin J. Pearson(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin J. Pearson has won the seat of state house representative for District 86 following the death of Representative Barbara Cooper, who died days before the 2022 Midterms.

In a special election held Tuesday, Pearson won by 716 votes. Candidate Julian T. Bolton followed with 192.

District 86 covers Millington, Frayser, some parts of Downtown Memphis, South Memphis, and Westwood. There are 45,000 eligible voters in this district.

The 28-year-old Memphian marks the newest state house representative for the area in 26 years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage

Latest News

Memphis city council takes a look at police response times
Memphis city council takes a look at police response times
Shelby County Clerk's office closing locations for backlog
Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office closes to stay ahead rush during tax season
Memphis city council takes a look at police response times
Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016