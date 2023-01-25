Toy Truck Drive
Home invasion suspect leads police on pursuit, tells officers to shoot him, authorities say

Missouri authorities say Phillip Martin is currently facing charges of resisting arrest and...
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri said an armed and dangerous man led them on a chase last week before officers subdued him.

KCTV reports the Clay County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Phillip Martin after a home invasion took place on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 20, Gladstone police asked for help from other agencies after spotting Martin driving a stolen car.

Authorities said Martin led officers on a pursuit before ditching the car in a field and running away. As deputies chased Martin, they reported seeing him with a gun in his hand.

Officers said they ordered Martin to drop his weapon, but he yelled at them to shoot him.

According to authorities, one of the deputies used a Taser and struck Martin, causing him to fall.

Martin was taken into custody with deputies finding several rounds of ammunition in his pockets along with a gun lying on the ground, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin is facing charges that include resisting arrest and first-degree vehicle tampering.

The sheriff’s department said Martin is also expected to face additional charges related to the home invasion.

