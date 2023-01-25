Grizzlies’ Steven Adams expected to be sidelined due to PCL injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is expected to be sidelined between three to five weeks following an injury sustained during the Jan. 22 game against the Pheonix Suns.

Adams was diagnosed with a PCL sprain to his right knee.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team reports.

