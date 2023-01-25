Toy Truck Drive
Grizzlies’ Steven Adams expected to be sidelined due to PCL injury

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is expected to be sidelined between three to five weeks following an injury sustained during the Jan. 22 game against the Pheonix Suns.

Adams was diagnosed with a PCL sprain to his right knee.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team reports.

