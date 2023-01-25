Toy Truck Drive
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in...
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are set for Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with police.

The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.

Five Memphis police officers were terminated following Nichols’ death, and two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of another internal investigation.

Family members and attorneys got the chance to review the footage Monday before it was publicly released. They also met with Memphis police.

Officials have said the footage will not be released publicly until after the internal investigation is released.

