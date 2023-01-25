Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown church member killed in Texas plane crash

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Tyler Patterson, a member of Harvest Church killed in the fatal Jan. 17 plane crash near Yoakum, Texas.

Patterson was among four killed in the crash.

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check, he is recovering and is currently in physical therapy.

A visitation will be held for Patterson on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Harvest Church, followed by a memorial service immediately after.

The memorial service will also be livestreamed online.

Instead of flowers, Patterson’s family asks for donations to be sent to his children’s educational fund.

