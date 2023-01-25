First Alert to lingering clouds, drizzle, and a few flurries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light rain will continue this morning and drizzle will be possible this afternoon. There will also be spotty showers and flurries this evening. With clouds in place all day, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. It will be a cold night with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will also be windy today with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 44 degrees. Winds: West at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to 32 degrees. 20% Showers early and then flurries possible overnight. Winds: West at 10 to 15 mph.

LATE WEEK: Flurries will be possible on Thursday, especially in west Tennessee. Some light accumulation on grass and cars possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s tomorrow. Low temperatures will drop below freezing that night. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 40s next week with another chance of rain by Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

