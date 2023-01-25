Congressman Cohen announces over $500k grant to UTHSC for research on Angelman Syndrome

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced a $512,103 grant to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) to study the role of sensory receptors in Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurological disease affecting balance, motor impairment and seizures.

The grant is from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“I am pleased to see this research funding by one of our premiere National Institutes of Health to address this debilitating disease. This investment in UTHSC’s research on Angelman Syndrome will lead to discoveries and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

