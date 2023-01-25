Toy Truck Drive
Congressman Cohen announces over $500k grant to UTHSC for research on Angelman Syndrome

Congressman Steve Cohen
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced a $512,103 grant to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) to study the role of sensory receptors in Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurological disease affecting balance, motor impairment and seizures.

The grant is from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“I am pleased to see this research funding by one of our premiere National Institutes of Health to address this debilitating disease. This investment in UTHSC’s research on Angelman Syndrome will lead to discoveries and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

MORE LIKE THIS — Congressman Cohen announces $1.2 million HIV grant funding for Shelby County

