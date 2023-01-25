Collierville students soar in their new aviation program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program.

The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021.

Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program.

There at four dual enrollment classes at the high school level that offer college credit through the University of Memphis, while students work to gain their private pilot license.

“It’s awesome because we have a lot more connections to the flight schools that help us a lot,” explained Collierville High School senior, Dylan Page. “It’s very flexible. It’s helping me get my private license much faster.”

While the students aren’t learning about aviation in the classroom and on simulators, they are spending 55 hours at flight school at CTI Professional Flight Training in Millington.

Owner of the flight school, Kyle Mullen, said the school would typically cost around $12,000 for anyone looking to get their private pilot license, but it is a free program to Collierville students due to the state grant.

