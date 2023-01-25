Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Collierville students soar in their new aviation program

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program.

The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021.

Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program.

There at four dual enrollment classes at the high school level that offer college credit through the University of Memphis, while students work to gain their private pilot license.

“It’s awesome because we have a lot more connections to the flight schools that help us a lot,” explained Collierville High School senior, Dylan Page. “It’s very flexible. It’s helping me get my private license much faster.”

While the students aren’t learning about aviation in the classroom and on simulators, they are spending 55 hours at flight school at CTI Professional Flight Training in Millington.

Owner of the flight school, Kyle Mullen, said the school would typically cost around $12,000 for anyone looking to get their private pilot license, but it is a free program to Collierville students due to the state grant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Memphis Police Department
1 dead after car crash on I-40
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Independent autopsy shows Tyre Nichols ‘suffered extensive bleeding caused by severe beating,’ attorneys say
Tyre
Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

Latest News

Police audio
Audio file reveal moments of Tyre Nichol’s
aviation program
Collierville students soar in their new aviation program
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 1/25
5 Star Stories: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
5 Star Stories: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center