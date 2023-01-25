Toy Truck Drive
City Watch Alert: Missing woman and two kids

Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a woman and two children on Wednesday morning.

Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten were last heard from on Jan. 14, but haven’t been seen or heard from since.

37-year-old Erica Wooten is 5′2 with black hair. 7-year-old Nicole Wooten is 4′0 with a medium complexion and thin build. 4-year-old Raniesha Wooten is 3′0 with a dark complexion and thin build.

Anyone with information on the Wooten’s location is asked to call the Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

