City Watch Alert: Missing woman and two kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a woman and two children on Wednesday morning.

Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten were last heard from on Jan. 14, but haven’t been seen or heard from since.

37-year-old Erica Wooten is 5′2 with black hair. 7-year-old Nicole Wooten is 4′0 with a medium complexion and thin build. 4-year-old Raniesha Wooten is 3′0 with a dark complexion and thin build.

Anyone with information on the Wooten’s location is asked to call the Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.