Charge dropped for accused driver in 2-year-old’s 2017 road rage shooting death

Brandon McCray
Brandon McCray(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with accessory after the fact in the 2017 shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington has had his charge dismissed, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Brandon McCray, 23, was accused of driving the car during and after the road rage shooting.

His cousin, Tylan McCray, 25, is accused of pulling the trigger. The toddler died two days later at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after she was shot in the head in her mother’s car.

According to the arrest affidavit, red light cameras caught the car the McCrays were allegedly riding in following Laylah’s mother at Winchester Road and Kirby before the shooting.

Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)
Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)

According to the DA’s Office, Brandon did not actively participate in the crime and was charged for driving the shooter away. His charge was dropped due to his cooperation with investigators.

Tylan remains in Shelby County Jail without bond on charges of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

After several delays in his trial, Tylan entered a guilty plea Tuesday. He faces 35 years for the murder charge and 12 years for each attempted murder charge.

