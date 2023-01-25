Toy Truck Drive
Audio file reveals moments of Tyre Nichols’ arrest

By Victoria Poirrier and Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An audio file from Broadcastify audio stream shed new light on the arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Around 8:30 p.m. on January 7, at East Raines and Ross Road, Tyre Nichols was originally pulled over police said for reckless driving.

“Any other scorpion units pull over to East Rains and Ross for male running on foot,” said officers.

According to his family, Nichols began to run home once he thought his life was in danger.

“Run that tag, see the address,” said officers. “At ross and Castlegate, he’s fighting at this time.”

Once police made physical contact with Nichols, the struggle began.

“On foot pursuit southbound on ross,” said officers.

Nichols continued to run toward his home to his mother, according to the family.

What happened during the interaction as the police describe is sparsely documented over the radio.

The transmissions only capture portions of the confrontation, but there are moments of yelling and heavy breathing coming from officers.

Until the police said, “We got him in custody.”

According to an independent preliminary autopsy report, Nichols suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says the video of Nichols’ arrest will be made public later this week or next week.

