Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage

Latest News

Memphis city council takes a look at police response times
Memphis city council takes a look at police response times
Shelby County Clerk's office closing locations for backlog
Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office closes to stay ahead rush during tax season
The 64-year-old was allowed to return home after being convicted allowed to return home to the...
Doctor who molested patients convicted of federal sex counts
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee