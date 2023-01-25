18-wheeler overturned on I-55 causes traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on I-55.

Memphis Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle between Mallory Avenue exit 9 and Florida Street exit 8 on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

Two southbound right lanes of three are blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to get off on Mallory Avenue and take Highway 61 as an alternate route.

