18-wheeler overturned on I-55 causes traffic delays

Truck overturned on I-55
Truck overturned on I-55(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on I-55.

Memphis Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle between Mallory Avenue exit 9 and Florida Street exit 8 on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

Two southbound right lanes of three are blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to get off on Mallory Avenue and take Highway 61 as an alternate route.

