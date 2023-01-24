Toy Truck Drive
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an upcoming mental health class through the Methodist North Hospital Congregational Health Network.

The 6-week class kicks off on February 9 and will take place on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Telisa will facilitate the class. Click here to register.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

