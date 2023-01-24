Toy Truck Drive
Suspect pleads guilty in murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington

Tylan McCray
Tylan McCray(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing 2-year-old Laylah Washington in 2017 pleaded guilty to her murder Tuesday.

Tylan McCray, 25, was taken into custody in October 2017, months after Washington was killed.

Laylah Washington was two years old at the time she was shot in the head in her mother’s car in June 2017. She died days later.

Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)
Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)

Shelby County prosecutors say McCray pulled the trigger after a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, red light cameras caught the car McCray was allegedly riding in following Laylah’s mother at Winchester Road and Kirby before the shooting.

After several delays in McCray’s trial, he has entered a guilty plea.

McCray faces charges of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

McCray faces 35 years for the murder charge and 12 years for each attempted murder charge.

