Super Bowl LVII pregame performers announced

The lineup was announced on Tuesday morning and features three entertainment guests.
Pregame entertainment lineup featuring Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NFL announced the Super Bowl LVII’s pregame entertainment lineup on Tuesday, revealing what musical talent will be singing the national anthem this year.

Scheduled to be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12, this year’s Super Bowl pregame show will feature Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, according to a release by the NFL.

Stapleton was selected to sing the national anthem for this year’s game. Babyface will be singing “America the Beautiful” and Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl’s halftime show.

