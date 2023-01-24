Rain will arrive this afternoon & a Wind Advisory is in place for this evening

Toy Truck Drive
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon and showers will start after 1 pm. Rain will become widespread by 5 pm and there will be periods of heavy rainfall. Rain will continue into the overnight. A Wind Advisory is in place for this evening for the entire Mid-South as wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. A wintry mix is possible in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas well north of I-40 Tuesday night.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. 40%. High: 50 degrees. Winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: 90% rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: Northeast at 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower Saturday. Rain chances will be higher Saturday night into Sunday morning as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday.

