Rain and gusty wind tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will bring a cold rain through the area this evening into tonight. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Mid-South. Wind gusts up to 35 or 40 mph are expected. No severe weather is expected, but the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s but it will feel like the 30s all day. Winds will be west at 10-25 mph. Lows will drop to around freezing Wednesday night with a passing shower or flurries.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 40s next week with another chance of rain by Tuesday.

