Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rain and gusty wind tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will bring a cold rain through the area this evening into tonight. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Mid-South. Wind gusts up to 35 or 40 mph are expected. No severe weather is expected, but the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s but it will feel like the 30s all day. Winds will be west at 10-25 mph. Lows will drop to around freezing Wednesday night with a passing shower or flurries.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 40s next week with another chance of rain by Tuesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
Britney Watson
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage

Latest News

Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon and showers will start after 1 pm. Rain will...
Sagay's First Alert Midday Forecast 1/24/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain will arrive this afternoon & a Wind Advisory is in place for this evening
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 1/24
WMC First Alert Weather
Heavy rain and gusty winds arrive tonight