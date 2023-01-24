Toy Truck Drive
Public Health Expert talks about new highly transmissible COVID variant

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise with the latest Omicron strain, XBB.1.5, gaining traction.

Dr. Jamie Wagner, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what Americans need to know about the newest variant, the benefit of getting an updated COVID vaccine, who should get one, treatment options for COVID infections, and how people can find a vaccine.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

