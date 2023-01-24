Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Elvis’ receives 8 Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film “Elvis” has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Austin Butler is nominated for Best Actor for his role as The King himself.

The movie also earned Oscar nominations for the following categories: Cinematography, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Sound.

“Elvis” hit theaters Friday, June 24, 2022. And while the biopic centers on the King of Rock n Roll, several other Memphis legends play pivotal roles in the big screen extravaganza: think B.B. King, Little Richard, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Congratulations to Elvis Movie for 8 nominations for The Academy awards, including Best Picture! 🎉 Listen to "Elvis at Sun" here: https://t.co/CloeqgVZgS #ElvisMovie #TCB pic.twitter.com/bkO4YDCAoX — Sun Records (@sunrecords) January 24, 2023

The summer release put the Bluff City in the spotlight, with actor Austin Butler stepping into blue suede shoes opposite Tom Hanks as his promoter Colonel Tom Parker for a kaleidoscopic journey through three decades of Elvis’ highs and lows.

Much of the first half of the film centers on Elvis finding his groove in Memphis, inspired by the music he heard in Black clubs on Beale Street.

On Elvis Presley’s birthday, Jan. 8, 2023, Graceland unveiled a new exhibition titled “The Making of Elvis,” which takes the story from paper to film while following its journey to the big screen.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s adventure/sci-fi film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” led in total number of Oscar nominations, with 11 total; Martin McDonagh’s comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Edward Berger’s war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” tied for second, with nine each.

