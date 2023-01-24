Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.

Shooting scene on Apple Blossom Drive
Shooting scene on Apple Blossom Drive(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m.

Police say one male victim was found dead on the scene.

The suspects drove away in a dark gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

