1 dead after car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person died after a single-car crash on I-40 on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police Department, the one-vehicle crash occurred northbound on Jackson Avenue at 6 a.m.

The driver did not survive.

MPD issued a traffic alert on Old Austin Peay Highway and Interstate 40 due to the crash.

All northbound lanes on Austin Peay are blocked to get on I-40.

It is unclear how long the lanes will remain closed.

MPD asks drivers to use alternate routes.

