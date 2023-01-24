Memphis voters to select successor of late Rep. Barbara Cooper’s District 86 seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voters in Memphis will select who will fill the late Rep. Barbara Cooper’s District 86 seat on Jan. 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A special election will take place for state house representative for District 86 following the death of Representative Barbara Cooper who died days before the Midterms last year.

There are 45,000 eligible voters in this district. Election officials tell me just over 1,200 of those people voted during early voting earlier this month.

District 86 covers Millington, Frayser, some parts of Downtown Memphis, South Memphis, and Westwood.

There are 10 candidates on the ballot.

Rod Blount Julian T. Bolton Tanya L. Cooper Juliette Eskridge Dominique Frost Clifford Lewis Justin J. Pearson Will Richardson Rebecca Robinson Andrew “Rome” Withers

The candidate who wins the race will become the newest state house representative for this area for the first time in 26 years.

Due to state law, her name stayed on the ballot – and she was reelected posthumously - prompting today’s special election.

Shelby County Election officials are encouraging you to view the ballot before you get to the polls and know where your voting precinct is.

It might have changed since you last voted due to redistricting.

Click here for more information.

