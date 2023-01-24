Man steals ring worth $7k from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, TN. - A man is accused of stealing an expensive ring in early January.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man entered the Best Pawn store on Jan. 10 around 11 a.m. and asked to see a ring.

The clerk took the ring out of the jewelry case to show the suspect.

The suspect then ran out of the store with the ring and drove away in a blue sedan, said MPD.

The ring was valued at $6,999.

The man wore a black Bass Pro hat, an orange hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans with colorful designs on them, and black shoes.

Investigators ask for your help in identifying the individual responsible.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

