Man critical after shooting in Williamsburg Colony neighborhood

The scene at Winchester Road and Bishops Gate Drive.
The scene at Winchester Road and Bishops Gate Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in the Williamsburg Colony neighborhood, police say.

At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark Roads. One shooting victim was found on Bishops Gate Drive and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

