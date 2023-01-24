Live music returns to BankPlus Amphitheater with Dave Matthews Band

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Live music is returning to BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven this spring.

Dave Matthews Band will play at the amphitheater on May 24 as part of their 2023 tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.

It will be the first concert at the venue in more than three years, due to COVID-19 cancellations and an expansion that began in early 2022.

The $9.8 million renovation increased the seating from under 4,000 to close to 9,800, keeping the artificial grassy area and also expanding bathrooms and concessions.

