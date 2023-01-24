Toy Truck Drive
Independent autopsy shows Tyre Nichols ‘suffered extensive bleeding caused by severe beating,’ attorneys say

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a...
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation that led to him being hospitalized.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci have issued a statement on preliminary findings in the independent autopsy of Tyre Nichols, who died after an encounter with Memphis police.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, days after he was involved in a traffic stop conducted by the Memphis Police Department that left him critically injured. Nichols fled the traffic stop scene, and the police began to chase him. Police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable.

Attorneys for the family issued the following statement:

“On January 23, 2023, our legal team had its own independent autopsy performed on the body of Tyre Nichols by a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist. We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023. Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time.”

