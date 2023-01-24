Toy Truck Drive
Heavy rain and gusty winds arrive tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning and we will start off the day with some sunshine. Clouds will gradually build in this afternoon and showers will start after 1 pm. Rain will become widespread by 5 pm and heavy rain will continue overnight. Temperatures will still be around 50 degrees this afternoon. It will also be windy this evening with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a Wind Advisory in effect starting at 6 pm tonight. No severe weather is expected with this system. A wintry mix is possible in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas well north of I-40 Tuesday night. There will be no impacts with temperatures above freezing.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. 40%. High: 50 degrees. Winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: 90% rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: Northeast at 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower Saturday. Rain chances will be higher Saturday night into Sunday morning as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday.

