Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty

Peyton Lambertson, a former teacher in Louisiana, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with 100 counts of child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A former Louisiana teacher has pleaded not guilty after being charged with multiple counts of child porn.

WAFB reports Peyton Lambertson, who previously was a teacher in the Zachary Community School District, was arrested in July 2022.

Authorities charged Lambertson with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held regarding Lambertson’s case where the former teacher reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Lambertson has been given permission to go to Mississippi to receive treatment with his next court date scheduled for May 4.

Previously, Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier said Lambertson was no longer employed with the school district and that it was taking appropriate action.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

