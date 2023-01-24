Downtown clerk’s office announces 2-week closure of MVR and Title departments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office will be temporarily closing its Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) and Title departments in an effort to stay ahead of the temporary rush during tax season, Clerk Wanda Halbert said in a release Monday.

As the Shelby County Clerk Office nears the end of the latest issuance of new state license plates, we’re taking measures to stay ahead of February’s anticipated rush. The Shelby County Clerk’s offices often see a significant increase in new vehicle purchases and Motor Vehicle Registration packages from dealers during the month of February (tax season).

The Downtown office’s MVR and Title departments will be closed between Jan. 24-27 and Jan. 30 through Feb. 3.

All other services, including driver’s license, marriage, notary and business tax services will remain open.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.