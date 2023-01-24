Toy Truck Drive
Downtown clerk’s office announces 2-week closure of MVR and Title departments

Shelby County Clerk's Office on Washington Avenue
Shelby County Clerk's Office on Washington Avenue
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office will be temporarily closing its Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) and Title departments in an effort to stay ahead of the temporary rush during tax season, Clerk Wanda Halbert said in a release Monday.

The Downtown office’s MVR and Title departments will be closed between Jan. 24-27 and Jan. 30 through Feb. 3.

All other services, including driver’s license, marriage, notary and business tax services will remain open.

