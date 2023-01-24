Toy Truck Drive
Desoto County School employee charged with child exploitation

Jacob Lollar
Jacob Lollar(DCSD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - A Desoto County School employee has been charged with child exploitation, according to Desoto Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a detective received a Cyber Tip from the Internet Against Crimes Data System (IDS).

After being reviewed by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the Cyber Tip was assigned to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

Detectives, SWAT, and patrol deputies carried out a search warrant on Jacob Lollar on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at around 6:15 a.m. He was then arrested and charged with three counts of child exploitation, including receiving, distributing, and possession.

When detectives arrived on the scene, photos were taken of the house and address from the outside and then photos were taken of the inside for evidence.

Three iPhones and two laptops were also taken in for evidence.

