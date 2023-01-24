Desoto County School employee charged with child exploitation

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - A Desoto County School employee has been charged with child exploitation, according to Desoto Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a detective received a Cyber Tip from the Internet Against Crimes Data System (IDS).

After being reviewed by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the Cyber Tip was assigned to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

Detectives, SWAT, and patrol deputies carried out a search warrant on Jacob Lollar on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at around 6:15 a.m. He was then arrested and charged with three counts of child exploitation, including receiving, distributing, and possession.

When detectives arrived on the scene, photos were taken of the house and address from the outside and then photos were taken of the inside for evidence.

Three iPhones and two laptops were also taken in for evidence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.