VA works to address lonely & socially isolated Veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health.

To combat this issue, VA has developed the Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets.

Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.

