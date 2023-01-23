Toy Truck Drive
VA works to address lonely & socially isolated Veterans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health.

To combat this issue, VA has developed the Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets.

Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

