Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see the body camera footage from the night of his arrest.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month.

For weeks people across the city have pleaded for the release of this video.

City leaders said they wanted to allow the family to get the first look at the traffic stop video after their investigation.

That’s expected to happen Monday with their attorney Ben Crump before the public can view the video.

This incident happened on Raines Road and Ross Road on Jan. 7.

In a report, Memphis police say as officers approached Nichol’s car, there was a confrontation, Nichols ran, and then there was another confrontation before he was detained.

Officers said Nichols complained about shortness of breath and they had an ambulance take him to a nearby hospital where he died 3 days later.

MPD immediately conducted an internal investigation that wrapped up Friday, ultimately ending with five officers being fired from the force.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and Department of Justice are also investigating this case.

“The fight’s just beginning. At this point now, it’s seeking justice. This fight is just beginning. It’s just the beginning stages of this fight,” said Nicholas’ parents.

These are the 5 MPD officers fired Friday following MPD’s investigation:

Tadarrius Bean Demetrius Haley Emmitt Martin Desmond Mills Justin Smith

In a statement, Police Chief CJ Davis said the officers violated multiple department policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

Tyre Nichols’ family has expressed they’d liked to see the officers involved in the arrest face criminal charges.

Nichols’ family says he was a skateboarder - and had many friends in Memphis too.

They’re asking skateboarders to show support Monday morning outside City Hall at 10 a.m. as they watch the video somewhere else.

