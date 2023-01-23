Toy Truck Drive
Shelby County Clerk’s Office systems back to normal

Shelby County Clerk's Office
Shelby County Clerk's Office(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The State of Tennessee County Clerk’s transaction teams were experiencing technical difficulties Monday morning.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said the Tennessee County Clerk teams had glitches, but all state systems are back online.

There was a problem with motor vehicles and business tax services, according to Halbert.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

