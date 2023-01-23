Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Our next round of cold rain is around the corner

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy through early evening with temperatures slowly falling back through the 40s. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s and southeast wind at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A low pressure system and cold front will bring rain by afternoon. The day will start off dry, but rain will arrive from noon - 3 PM and will continue on and off all night. No severe weather is expected, but there will be heavy rain and wind gusts up to 35 or 40 mph. A wintry mix will is possible in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas well north of I-40 Tuesday night. There will be little to no impacts with temperatures above freezing. High temperatures will be near 50 with lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers end in the morning with a mostly cloudy sky. It will remain windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach an abandoned, stolen car with an...
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
The suspect's vehicle used in the shooting outside Gold Strike Casino
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

Latest News

bb
Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather Update Monday 1/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine today, but rain moves back in Tuesday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 1/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain will taper off tonight but will return midweek