Our next round of cold rain is around the corner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy through early evening with temperatures slowly falling back through the 40s. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s and southeast wind at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A low pressure system and cold front will bring rain by afternoon. The day will start off dry, but rain will arrive from noon - 3 PM and will continue on and off all night. No severe weather is expected, but there will be heavy rain and wind gusts up to 35 or 40 mph. A wintry mix will is possible in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas well north of I-40 Tuesday night. There will be little to no impacts with temperatures above freezing. High temperatures will be near 50 with lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers end in the morning with a mostly cloudy sky. It will remain windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

