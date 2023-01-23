Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach an abandoned, stolen car with an...
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
The suspect's vehicle used in the shooting outside Gold Strike Casino
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

Latest News

Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo was charged with theft by means of deception.
Police: Woman fundraises over $37,000 with false cancer claim
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
LaRose Elementary School in Memphis
Cummings K-8 students to remain a LaRose Elementary for remainder of school year
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11