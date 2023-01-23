Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Man dead in Raleigh shooting

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:05 p.m. on Austin Peay Highway.

Police say that officers discovered one male victim who was deceased on the scene.

There is no suspected information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH

