MPD: Man dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:05 p.m. on Austin Peay Highway.

Police say that officers discovered one male victim who was deceased on the scene.

There is no suspected information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH

