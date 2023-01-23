Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The body found in Haywood County was identified as Britney Watson, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

Watson went missing in early January out of Haywood County. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of her ex-husband Kevin Watson for first-degree murder.

The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam.

A body was found on Kevin Watson’s property just hours after his arrest. Monday, investigators were able to confirm it was Britney Watson by checking fingerprint data.

Sheriff Garrett says Kevin Watson claims he made the twenty-mile trek from where he abandoned his truck near the Hatchee National Wildlife Refuge to the Mason area of Tipton County where he turned himself in.

Watson is set to appear ion court on January 31. The case has been handed over to the attorney general’s office.

