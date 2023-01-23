Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Tiger DeAndre Willams earns AAC Player of the Week

DeAndre Williams
DeAndre Williams(Memphis Tigers Athletics)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)-Memphis Tiger DeAndre Williams has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his performance in a pair of victories over Wichita State and Cincinnati last week, according to a press release on Monday.

It is Williams’ first conference Player of the Week honor and the Tigers’ sixth season.

Williams averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game last week against the Shockers and Bearcats.

In an 88-78 win against WSU at home, he had a season-high 29 points and matched his career high with 15 rebounds. He shot 9-of-13 from the field and a career-best 10-of-11 from the foul line. His fourth double-double of the year.

On Sunday, he added 26 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes to help the Tigers overcome Cincinnati, 75-68. He made 10 of 18 field goals and all four of his free throws.

