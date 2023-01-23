LIVE: Family, attorneys discuss Tyre Nichols’ death after watching police footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with Memphis police, is speaking for the first time since seeing footage from the event that led to his death.

Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation that led to him being hospitalized.

The family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Antonio Romanucci to represent them following Nichols’ death.

Family members and attorneys got the chance to review the footage Monday before it was publicly released. They also met with Memphis police.

Officials have said the footage will not be released publicly until after the internal investigation is released.

“Transparency remains a priority in this incident, and a premature release could adversely impact the criminal investigation and the judicial process. We are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate time to release video recording publicly,” Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and Department of Justice are also investigating this case.

