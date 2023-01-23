Toy Truck Drive
Lakeland woman pleads guilty to education load fraud

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland woman pled guilty to an education loan fraud charge on Monday morning.

Keli Pollard, 50, attended the University of Memphis as an undergraduate and graduate student between 2016 and 2022.

According to court documents, Pollard received federal student loans through fraud by submitting falsified documents for each student loan request to the University of Memphis Financial Aid office.

She also submitted three fake doctor’s notes, falsified medical bills, and a false auto repair bill.

Pollard’s sentencing will be on April 23, where she faces up to five years of jail time, a $20,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The United States Department of Education Office of the Inspector General and the University of Memphis Police Department investigated this case.

