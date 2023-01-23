Toy Truck Drive
‘I was wrong’: Shannon Sharpe apologizes after incident with Grizzlies’ Brooks

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, center, stands up during the second half an NBA basketball...
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, center, stands up during the second half an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. At halftime, Sharpe confronted Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and center Steven Adams. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fox Sports host and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe issued an apology after he was involved in an incident with Grizzlies players, notably Dillon Brooks, during Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sharpe said the incident started when he told Dillon Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron James, and the two exchanged expletives.

Eventually, Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Tee Morant got involved; the exchange delayed the game and spilled onto the floor, but the incident never became physical.

Sharpe was escorted away but later allowed back to his seat.

After the game, Dillon Brooks said Sharpe, a “regular pedestrian,” shouldn’t have been allowed to come back.

Tee Morant and Sharpe shared a hug after the dust was settled.

Monday, Sharpe took time out of his show Undisputed to apologize, particularly to Brooks.

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it,” Sharpe said.

He says he turned the temperature up and was in the wrong.

