First Alert to rain and stretch of cold weather

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. However, clouds will gradually clear and we will see sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be close to normal for January with temperatures around 50 degrees. It will be chilly tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s and southeast wind at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, so rain will start by late morning. It will continue on and off all day. No severe weather is forecasted, but there will be heavy rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph on Tuesday night. A wintry mix will be possible in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas north of I-40 in the late evening Tuesday. There will be little to no impacts with temperatures above freezing. High temperatures will be near 50 with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower Saturday. Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front pushes into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.

