Cummings K-8 students to remain a LaRose Elementary for remainder of school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students of Cummings K-8 Optional School will remain in the LaRose Elementary School building for the remainder of the school year due to unexpected construction delays, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced Monday.

The students were moved after part of a ceiling collapsed on the Cummings campus in August of 2022, injuring three adults.

While repairs could be finished as early as spring 2023, it is in the best interest of students to eliminate any avoidable disruptions during TCAP testing season, the district stated in a release.

Principals Hendrix and McGuire, alongside teachers, classroom assistants, cafeteria workers, crossing guards, and custodial workers have worked valiantly to create an environment where both Cummings and LaRose students are thriving. We applaud how they have rallied their teams and supported students and families. They have epitomized the meaning of #MSCSTogether. We are united at MSCS and working together to ensure that students at Cummings, LaRose, and across the District finish strong.

MSCS will share more information about the repairs as updates become available.

