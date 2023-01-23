Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cummings K-8 students to remain a LaRose Elementary for remainder of school year

LaRose Elementary School in Memphis
LaRose Elementary School in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students of Cummings K-8 Optional School will remain in the LaRose Elementary School building for the remainder of the school year due to unexpected construction delays, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced Monday.

The students were moved after part of a ceiling collapsed on the Cummings campus in August of 2022, injuring three adults.

While repairs could be finished as early as spring 2023, it is in the best interest of students to eliminate any avoidable disruptions during TCAP testing season, the district stated in a release.

MSCS will share more information about the repairs as updates become available.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach an abandoned, stolen car with an...
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
The suspect's vehicle used in the shooting outside Gold Strike Casino
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Skating community reacts to Tyre Nichols' death
SKating community reacts to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
The University of Memphis
Lakeland woman pleads guilty to education loan fraud