Cummings K-8 students to remain a LaRose Elementary for remainder of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students of Cummings K-8 Optional School will remain in the LaRose Elementary School building for the remainder of the school year due to unexpected construction delays, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced Monday.
The students were moved after part of a ceiling collapsed on the Cummings campus in August of 2022, injuring three adults.
While repairs could be finished as early as spring 2023, it is in the best interest of students to eliminate any avoidable disruptions during TCAP testing season, the district stated in a release.
MSCS will share more information about the repairs as updates become available.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.