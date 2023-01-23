Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges.

NBC News reports that Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight counts in his indictment including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In one memorable photograph, he was seen with his feet up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Last week during his testimony Barnett defended his actions, but said he did not think he broke the law.

“I made some bad mistakes and I regret them but I don’t think I broke the law,” Barnett said Friday. “I feel like a f------ idiot.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. Prosecutors sought to jail Barnett while he awaits sentencing, but the judge denied that request so Barnett will remain free on certain conditions.

