Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges.(Source: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images and KNWA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges.

NBC News reports that Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight counts in his indictment including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In one memorable photograph, he was seen with his feet up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Last week during his testimony Barnett defended his actions, but said he did not think he broke the law.

“I made some bad mistakes and I regret them but I don’t think I broke the law,” Barnett said Friday. “I feel like a f------ idiot.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. Prosecutors sought to jail Barnett while he awaits sentencing, but the judge denied that request so Barnett will remain free on certain conditions.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach an abandoned, stolen car with an...
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
The suspect's vehicle used in the shooting outside Gold Strike Casino
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

Latest News

bb
Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather Update Monday 1/23
Derrick Robinson
1 injured after shooting at Main Event
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
Swift firing of police is rare, but could become more common
Shelby County Clerk's Office
Shelby County Clerk’s Office systems back to normal