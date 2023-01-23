19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend.

According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m.

Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were taken during the break-ins.

The suspects also took prescribed Advan, $10 cash, and $5 worth of loose change from the vehicles

There are cameras on the Liberty Bowl parking lot, but the Real Time Crime Center was unable to play back the footage.

There is no suspect information at this time.

It is unclear if there are one or more suspects.

